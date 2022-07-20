Naseeruddin Shah is always associated with path-breaking, thought-provoking performances of finesse. There's hardly anyone who can match up to the brilliance of that man. Give him any role and he would manage to turn it into a classic. Even the roles which made us 'Why the heck did he do it?' are far better than what we see today. This man even performs mediocrity with class. But often people don't talk about his dancing skill. Yes, we people from the 90s are perhaps the rare few who got to watch him dance on screen with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol and others. Naseeruddin Shah Birthday: Five Villainous Roles Of The Actor That Are Pure Evil.

We admit when it comes to Naseeruddin Shah, it's an unusual skill to talk about because the actor's body of work dwarfs everything else. But for the 90s lot, Tridev will always be a favourite!

Oye oye - Tridev

This is our childhood...we have grown up on this song. Naseeruddin Shah and Sonam's dance moves are uneven but so damn precious. Look at the way he emotes the lyrics.

Dil le gayi teri bindiya - Vishwatma

A bit of a caricature but Shah looks damn cute in that attire and so does his moves.

Dekho Dheko - Chamatkar

This can easily qualify as a ghost dance. Naseeruddin Shah is so nimble on his foot it's just amazing! There is a certain air in being Marco ji to Shah Rukh Khan's Sundar.

Meri chatri ke niche - Tehelka

Quite a cringe show but then that was the 90s. Naseeruddin Shah along with Javed Jafferi and Aditya Pancholi keep their moves quite neat. Naseeruddin Shah Birthday Special: 5 Awesome Movies of the Acting Powerhouse That You Shouldn't Miss.

De Daru - Karma

It may be a small scene in this song where Shah shows his dancing prowess, but it is still quite something to watch. Drunk dancing was a major hit in the late 80s and the 90s.

So all you Gen-Z people, who have hardly watched Naseeruddin Shah in movies, this man can dance really well! We proved it above.

