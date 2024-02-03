On Saturday, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement demanding an FIR against the controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey. Poonam garnered headlines on Friday after a statement announcing her "demise" due to cervical cancer was shared on Instagram. A day later, on Saturday, she posted a video claiming she "faked" her death to spark a conversation on cervical cancer, widely perceived as in bad taste. Poonam Pandey’s ‘Fake’ Death Stunt Lands Her in Trouble; Maharashtra MLC Satyajeet Tambe Urges Mumbai Police To Take Legal Action.

AICWA took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday and shared a statement describing Poonam's gimmick as "highly wrong." The statement read, "The fake PR stunt by model and actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of cervical cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry stoops to such levels for PR." AICWA then stated that there should be an FIR against Poonam and her manager. Urvashi Dholakia Criticises Poonam Pandey’s Fake Death News, Labels It the ‘Lowest Marketing Move’ in the Industry.

The statement further read, "Poonam Pandey's manager had confirmed the false news, so there should be an FIR against Poonam Pandey and her manager to prevent anyone exploiting their own death news for personal gains (PR). The entire Indian film industry, along with the entire nation, paid tribute."

AICWA Demands FIR Against Poonam Pandey

The Fake PR stunt by Model and Actress Poonam Pandey is highly wrong. Using the guise of Cervical Cancer for self-promotion is not acceptable. After this news, people may hesitate to believe any Death news in the Indian film industry. No one in the film industry Stoops to such… pic.twitter.com/CnKmmsCUoQ — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAofficial) February 3, 2024

The post that created hysteria over Poonam’s sudden death on Friday read, "Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came into contact with her was met with pure love and kindness." "In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2024 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).