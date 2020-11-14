Diwali is here! And while the festivities this year might look a bit low-key due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebs have already brightened and lit up social media with their beautiful wishes. Till now Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more have wished fans on the auspicious occasion. And well, now even Bollywood's only Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan has wished his admirers. The superstar took to social media and shared a fresh new selfie with quite an aww-worthy post. Diwali 2020: From Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Karan Johar, Bollywood Celebs Extend Warm Wishes on the Festival of Lights (Read Tweets).

SRK along with wishing Deepawali also mentioned how he wishes that we all defeat our troubles and live a healthy life. "Happy Diwali to one and all... may the beauty of this festival fill every heart with happiness and love. May all your troubles be overcome and let's pray that this Diwali sets the tone for a brighter, happier life ahead," he captioned the tweet. Not to miss, the photo! Before Atlee's Film, Shah Rukh Khan Played Double Role of Father and Son in This '90s Flick.

Check Out Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Post Here:

Happy Diwali to one and all... may the beauty of this festival fill every heart with happiness and love. May all your troubles be overcome and let's pray that this Diwali sets the tone for a brighter, happier life ahead. pic.twitter.com/BVctGRuOmR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2020

Indeed, SRK's wish has made our Diwali happy as there is none like King of Romance in the business. Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is reportedly to play a double role of a father and son in Atlee's next. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same by the actor. Stay tuned!

