And here's another side of the nepotism debate that has been going on in Bollywood that has reared its ugly side. Started by Kangana, the favouritism debate gained fire after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Reportedly said to be in depression over his career being sidelined by industry bigwigs, Sushant hung himself at his Bandra home on June 14. His death came as a huge shock/ wake up call to many who emphasised on how nepotism in Bollywood had ended many careers and also the importance of mental health.

However, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's latest tweet has pointed out another side of nepotism and that finger is towards the audience. You read that correctly. In his latest tweet, Anurag blatantly accused the media as well as the audience for being as much part-takers in nepotism as the industry.

Check Out His Tweet Below:

This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too?? https://t.co/67Ioq2jMId — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

Anurag actually quote tweeted a new portal's '#CelebSpotting' list but its result was that Taimur Ali Khan, one of India's cutest babies, started trending on Twitter for the very reason Anurag called out audience for encouraging nepotism.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, netizens called out industry insiders for their evident favouritism of star kids over talented outsiders. And it was not just netizens but many actors too who came out to confess being railroaded and not being given as many opportunities as star kids in the industry. On another note, July 24 will see the release of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara at 7:30 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

