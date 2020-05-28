Vidyut Jammwal Begins Initiative to Empower Entrepreneurs in India amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Read Deets)

Vidyut Jammwal in United We Stand Video (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal has started an initiative to support ideas from different parts of India. Vidyut has been helping and motivating fans to stay physically and mentally fit since the beginning of the lockdown in March, and now he wants to help people stay financially fit too. Talking about the initiative, Vidyut said: "I am what I am today because of the love and support I have received over the years.

GoodwillforGood is an initiative that is very close to my heart and it is my way of giving it back to society. I have come across many ideas that have the power to make a difference but what they lack is a platform to showcase it. Through this initiative, I will promote these brilliant minds and their unconventional proposals."

The fitness enthusiast is best known for starring in the "Commando" franchise. Vidyut will next be seen in the movie "Khuda Haafiz".