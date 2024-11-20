The news of AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, parting ways after 29 years of marriage shocked the music industry. The renowned duo issued an official statement announcing their separation, requesting privacy during this difficult time. Amid this, Mohini Dey, Rahman's bassist ((a person who plays a double bass or bass guitar), also revealed her separation from her husband, Mark Hartsuch. Through a lengthy post on Instagram, Dey shared, "With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us." Check it out. AR Rahman-Saira Banu Divorce: Music Maestro’s Children AR Ameen and Raheema Rahman Break Silence on Their Parents’ Separation.

Mohini Dey Announces Separation From Husband Mark Hartsuch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

AR Rahman's Bassist Part Ways With Her Husband

AR Rahman Reacts After Announcing Separation From Saira Banu

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)