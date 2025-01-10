Mrunal Thakur, who won hearts with her performance in Sita Ramam, recently had a major goofup on social media. The actress responded to what she believed was high praise from Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. However, she didn’t realise that the compliments came from a fan account of the Pakistani star. The account, verified with a blue tick, shared posts calling Mrunal ‘the best actor of this generation’ and praising her work in Sita Ramam. Sita Ramam Movie Review: Netizens Impressed with Dulquer Salmaan–Mrunal Thakur’s Chemistry and Their Reel Love Tale.

The fan account of Hania Aamir on X (formerly Twitter) posted: “Everyone kept telling me to watch Sita Ramam, and OMG, I finally did! 🥹 What a beautiful film—every scene, every emotion, pure magic. @mrunal0801 you’ve won my heart completely. Dulquer Salmaan was perfection as always. Can’t stop thinking about this masterpiece! #MrunalThakur.” Touched by the praise, Mrunal replied, “Thank you so much @HaniaAamir___.” Another post followed: “I may be emotional, but for me, @mrunal0801 is the best actor of this generation. She is unparalleled. I don’t see any other actress as versatile as her in India (sic).” Mistaking the fan account for the real Hania, Mrunal graciously responded, “Hania, you made my day. Thank you so much, my dear.” Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Dances to ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Badi Mushkil’ at Yashma Gill’s Sister’s Wedding (Watch Viral Videos).

Mrunal Thakur’s Replies to Hania Aamir’s Parody Account

Hania ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you made my day . Thank you so much my dear https://t.co/toISKpu9N2 — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) January 7, 2025

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is a period romantic drama featuring Mrunal Thakur alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. Released in August 2022, the film became a major commercial success and continues to be loved by audiences worldwide. It is available for streaming on Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

