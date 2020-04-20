Coronavirus Outbreak: Sacred Games Actress Rajshri Deshpande Requests Shah Rukh Khan to Arrange PPE Kits for Doctors in Aurangabad

Shah Rukh Khan, Rajshri Deshpande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has not only affected thousands of lives in India, but also in many other regions across the globe. In fact, some of the doctors and nurses in the country have also being tested positive of COVID-19. The rising number of coronavirus cases in the country have left many worried. Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban and Nashik are some of the places in Maharashtra that have been included in the list of hotspots in India. On knowing the condition of doctors in Aurangabad, Sacred Games actress Rajshri Deshpande has come forward and sought for help from Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Glad To Be Of Service' as He Contributes 25,000 PPE Kits For Essential Service Providers Battling COVID-19.

On April 18, Rajshri Deshpande had shared a tweet that read, “We immediately need to send PPE kits &N95 to few government hospitals in #Aurangabad. I am not getting them anywhere. Spoken to many NGOs and authorities but everyone saying that stock is not there now. Lot of people giving raincoat type of kits which is not original.#help.” In another tweet she wrote, “Dear @iamsrk PLEASE HELP. There are no proper PPE KITS for the DOCTORS in AURANGABAD. Hundreds of our farmers go for check ups EVERYDAY. Aurangabad is a COVID19 hotspot. I am feeling helpless as the SAFETY of our doctors&farmers is our PRIORITY at @Nabhangan5 @MeerFoundation.”

Rajshri Deshpande’s Tweet

Dear @iamsrk PLEASE HELP. There are no proper PPE KITS for the DOCTORS in AURANGABAD. Hundreds of our farmers go for check ups EVERYDAY. Aurangabad is a COVID19 hotspot. I am feeling helpless as the SAFETY of our doctors&farmers is our PRIORITY at @Nabhangan5 @MeerFoundation https://t.co/bduLoGEBPV — Rajshri Deshpande (@rajshriartist) April 18, 2020

Rajshri Deshpande is currently in Kerala, reports Mid-Day. She had to extend her stay there owing to the nationwide lockdown. About posting a tweet to Shah Rukh Khan and asking for help, she told the leading tabloid, “I had no choice but to ask Shah Rukh Khan for help. His foundation (Meer Foundation) has been doing commendable work in the current scenario. We need 2,500 PPE kits in Aurangabad. We haven’t received a reply from his team, but I am hoping they will come forward to support us.” She also revealed how the healthcare workers in the interior are not well-equipped to deal with this ongoing crisis. She was further quoted as saying, “It has been over 20 days into the lockdown and the kits have not reached the doctors in the interiors. They are scared to attend to the patients without taking the necessary precautions. We need to take care of our doctors. This only shows that we are unprepared (to deal with the pandemic).” After a Forgettable Debut in Aamir Khan’s Talaash, Rajshri Deshpande Finally Gets Her Due in the Netflix Original.

Rajshri Deshpande has not only been featured in some of the hit films, but she was also seen in some of the popular TV serials and web-series. She was praised for her role in Sacred Games, in which she played the role of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s onscreen wife, Subhadra.