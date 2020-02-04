Did You Know R Madhavan Had Starred in the Animated Remake of George A Romero’s Night of the Living Dead?

George A Romero, known as the Father of Zombie movies, ushered the revolution of zombies in the horror genre with the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead. The black-and-white film is about seven strangers who get trapped in a farmhouse while there is a zombie apocalypse outside. Night of the Living Dead was controversial during its release for its depiction of explicit gore, but was a huge success and became a cult classic over the years. It also was the starting point of the Living Dead franchise, with Romero himself directing six films in the series, and also spawned many reboots and remakes. George A Romero Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Terrifying Horror Films Made by the Father of Zombie Movies.

One of the remakes is the 2015 3D animated film, Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn. Originally titled Night of the Living Dead: Origins 3D, the movie retells Romero's debut film but in a more contemporary setting. Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn made news in India for the casting of R Madhavan as one of its ill-fated lead characters, Tom. Although he is voicing a character in the film, the character has been modelled to have some semblance of the actor's face. Though, we are not exactly sure the below image does any justice to Madhavan's chocolate boy looks.

R Madhavan in Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In a 2013 interview to PTI, Madhavan spoke about working in the film. He had said, "It is just another opportunity to do a film in a different language that I am comfortable with. If I could speak Chinese, I would have done a film in that language as well. The excitement is to do a film in a different set of technology. I am not doing it to prove a point to anyone. It is basically a small film in terms of what it is in Hollywood." Maharashtra Police Calls Out R Madhavan's Triple Seat Stunt From 3 Idiots, Actor Agrees!

Watch the trailer of Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn here:

Night of the Living Dead: Darkest Dawn, also starring Tony Todd, Tom Sizemore, Danielle Harris and Bill Moseley, was supposed to have a theatrical release in 2015, which never happened. It did have its premiere at 2015 San Diego Comic Con. The movie is available to watch on iTunes in the USA, and a bootlegged version also available on YouTube. While the film has a gripping storyline, the animation (as seen how it rendered Madhavan's face above) is not upto the mark. If you really want to watch Madhavan in a good horror movie, I suggest you watch 13B instead!