Extraction: From Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's Stunts to the Bengali Rap Song, Russo Bros' Netflix Film Gets a Rave Response on Twitter

Chris Hemsworth's latest film, Extraction has released on Netflix. The movie has been produced by Avengers Endgame directors, Russo Brothers, of which Joe has also written it. It also stars Indian actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanashu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The movie has received a mixed response from the critics. But on Twitter, it is a rage. The Netflix film is receiving all the love from Twitterati. Well, mostly. Exclusive! Extraction Actor Priyanshu Painyuli Narrates His Funny Meeting With Joe Russo (Watch Video).

The most number of praises are aimed at the insane action sequences. Randeep's power-packed action sequences are also being praised. The movie is set in Bangladesh and India. So, in the end, there is also a Bangladeshi rap song in the end. Randeep Hooda Hails His Extraction Co-star Chris Hemsworth, Says ‘This Is One of His Best and Finest Performances’.

Check Out The Tweets For Extraction Here:

Full On Fighting package. PUBG wala patt se head shot.😉 Paisa wasool 😉💯#Extraction#ExtractionNetflix pic.twitter.com/BaD14iL14o — 🖤🖤 BAD BOY 🖤🖤 (@RamchandraSol19) April 24, 2020

Strong Words

One hell of an action movie.... Extraction. pic.twitter.com/CDG1FYSA0W — 🔥Sàngó Olúkòso🔥 (@Otunbakush1) April 24, 2020

Intense

#Extraction is one intense piece of action movie brilliantly done. Excellent action sequence after John Wick movie. Simple plot of a rescue mission but well executed by @Russo_Brothers ! A must watch movie if you love action @chrishemsworth & @randeephooda @NetflixIndia — Alok (@alokhota) April 24, 2020

In The End, There Is A Bengali Rap Song

There Was This Point Of Criticism As Well

#Extraction is very much a white guy gaze on South East Asia and capitalising on historical prejudices with a lot of gunfight and mindless action in between — Debabrata Choudhury (@DevDC) April 24, 2020

Randeep Does Needs To Do More Action

Ram Ram bhai .. Mast Awesome action .. pls keep doing such action movies .. loved it .. 👌👌#netflixindia#Extraction#RandeepHooda https://t.co/s3sSFGR3RU — RahulRSharma (@RRSharma2017) April 24, 2020

Hello

#Extraction movie is fully power packed action movie with Emotion 🔥🔥, Acting of #ChrisHemsworth and #RandeepHooda is awesome 👌👏, And Camera work is just Awesome 👏🔥 , it's action level like a John wick 🔥🔥#ExtractionReview #ExtractionNetflix #EXTRACTIONmovie pic.twitter.com/yBBA572875 — Khiladi (@PramodJaipal1) April 24, 2020

Hello

Best line from #Extraction "we just got attacked by the Goonies from hell." 🤣 Definitely check this one out over the weekend. Well crafted action, great direction, and all you could want from a simple, but extremely tense actioner! — Anthony DiGioia (@YourCinemaGuy) April 24, 2020

Our in-house film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, thought the movie was partly solid. He wrote, "For the action-hounds, Extraction has plenty to keep you thrilled even if it suddenly gives you a craving to go for your PS4. For Hemsworth and Hooda fans, the actor are pretty solid in the film, especially in the action scenes. What sucks is Extraction not doing a great job of extracting itself from being yet another standard 'rescue hostage' thriller with a broken leading man."