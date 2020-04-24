Extraction: From Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's Stunts to the Bengali Rap Song, Russo Bros' Netflix Film Gets a Rave Response on Twitter
Extraction (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Chris Hemsworth's latest film, Extraction has released on Netflix. The movie has been produced by Avengers Endgame directors, Russo Brothers, of which Joe has also written it. It also stars Indian actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanashu Painyuli, Randeep Hooda and Rudraksh Jaiswal. The movie has received a mixed response from the critics. But on Twitter, it is a rage. The Netflix film is receiving all the love from Twitterati. Well, mostly. Exclusive! Extraction Actor Priyanshu Painyuli Narrates His Funny Meeting With Joe Russo (Watch Video).

The most number of praises are aimed at the insane action sequences. Randeep's power-packed action sequences are also being praised. The movie is set in Bangladesh and India. So, in the end, there is also a Bangladeshi rap song in the end. Randeep Hooda Hails His Extraction Co-star Chris Hemsworth, Says ‘This Is One of His Best and Finest Performances’.

Check Out The Tweets For Extraction Here:

Strong Words

Intense

In The End, There Is A Bengali Rap Song

There Was This Point Of Criticism As Well

Randeep Does Needs To Do More Action

Hello

Hello

Our in-house film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran, thought the movie was partly solid. He wrote, "For the action-hounds, Extraction has plenty to keep you thrilled even if it suddenly gives you a craving to go for your PS4. For Hemsworth and Hooda fans, the actor are pretty solid in the film, especially in the action scenes. What sucks is Extraction not doing a great job of extracting itself from being yet another standard 'rescue hostage' thriller with a broken leading man."