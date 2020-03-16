Gore Verbinski Birthday: 5 Movies That Show the Incredible Range of the Director

Gore Verbinski Movies (Photo Credits: File Image)

Director Gore Verbinski turns 56 today. The filmmaker has entertained the audience with movies that show his grasp over various genres. He has directed horror movies. And he has made comedy movies. He has also made epic adventure, larger than life films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Gore has won the Oscar for the Best Animated Feature for Rango in 2011. He also bagged the BAFTA and the Golden Globe for the same film. What an incredible range. And if you think it can't get more awesome than this, we should tell you that he also used to play music. He has been part of bands like Daredevils, Bulldozer, The Drivers, and the all-star band The Cylon Boys Choir.

So, today on Gore's 56th birthday, we are going to list down 5 of his movies that we absolutely love. We have tried to pick movies from different genres that the director has dabbled with.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Johnny Depp stars in the film as Captain Jack Sparrow. The director's grand vision made the movie so iconic. It is definitely the movie with the most rewatch credibility on Gore's filmography. Johnny Depp Birthday Special: 7 Movies of the Hollywood Star to Watch If You Are Tired of the Pirates of the Caribbean Saga.

Rango (2011)

Rango is an animated action-comedy, featuring the voice of Johnny Depp. The animation is top-notch. It is the first non-Disney/Pixar film to win an Oscar after Happy Feet and the last one to win until 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The Ring (2002)

Gore directed the American remake of the Japanese horror film, Ringu. Naomi Watts starred in this film about a cursed tape - whoever watches it, dies in 7 days.

MouseHunt (1997)

This is an absolutely nuts movie. You will die laughing seeing two men lose a fight to a mouse. Imagine, Home Alone, but you are rooting for the invader, who is a mouse.

A Cure For Wellness (2016)

Gore directed this horror movie, which is an underrated gem. Talking about his love for horror movies, Gore has said, "I like horror movies and in fact, I like them even more now after making one. I just think they're much more liberating because you don't really have to apply a very strict logic. You can experiment a lot more with sound and image."

So, these were our top 5 picks from Gore Verbinski's filmography. Which movie directed by him is your absolute favourite? Tell us by tweeting to us @latestly. In the coming days, he will make movies like Clue and Butterfly. Happy birthday to the awesome director.