Oscar Isaac is one of the most versatile actors working in Hollywood right now. Known for taking challenging roles and acing them in every way, you will never see a dull performance from him. Having acted in so many films and recipients of many awards, Oscar Isaac definitely has been having quite the career in Hollywood. Isaac constantly pushes the envelope of what can be achieved with performances, and that alone makes him so sensational.

Isaac throughout his career has picked movies that are great at leaving an impact on you. Not only that, but his films also do a great job at creating some very interesting discourse given the themes they present. So to celebrate Oscar Isaac's 43rd birthday, here are five of his best films that everyone must watch.

A Most Violent Year (2014)

The film sees Isaac play the role of Abel Morales, a man who owns an oil heating company. After his trucks start getting hijacked, Abel is pressured into arming his drivers. The film is a gripping drama that features an amazing performance from Isaac. It also features some great storytelling that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Drive (2011)

Drive is a film that stars Ryan Gosling as a stoic driver. After his neighbour's husband, Standard Gabriel, gets out of prison, Driver is enlisted into a robbery. After it gets botched, the Driver has to kill those coming after him and protect his neighbour in the process. Drive featured great performances and had a story that is as tense as they come.

Inside Llewyn Davis (2011)

Featuring a career best performance from Oscar Isaac, this Coen Brothers film follows Llewyn Davis. Davis is just trying to make it as a musician, but life keeps throwing obstacles at him. Isaac’s performance is what makes this movie work so effortlessly well, not to mention the crisp directing by the Coen Brothers as well.

Ex Machina (2014)

When a CEO invites a programmer to check out his Turing test to his intelligent android, all hell breaks loose as he discovers that there is a deeper conspiracy in place. Oscar Isaac gives a great villainous performance that really helps him dig deep in his range. Domhnall Gleeson and Alicia Vikander too feature some great chemistry in the movie.

Dune (2021)

A sci-fi epic of such huge proportions, Dune was a slam dunk hit when it came out. Based on Frank Herbert’s novel, the movie sees House Atreides thrust into a war for the deadly planet of Arrakis. Dune is something that all sci-fi fans should at least experience once. Isaac also gives a great performance as the Duke, and really nails the essence of a leader.

We honestly can’t wait to see Oscar Isaac in Moon Knight later this month as it looks like another great performance. With this we finish off the list and wish Oscar Isaac a very happy birthday.

