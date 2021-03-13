Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has turned cheerleader for husband Nick Jonas and his new album, Spaceman. She also shared she is grateful for how the American pop singer constantly shows his love for her. Priyanka posted a string of pictures on Instagram. One image has Nick shaking hands with an astronaut figurine while another features a photograph of the actress posing with a spaceman mannequin. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Thanks Hubby Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Weekend Incredibly Memorable! (View Post).

"Congratulations Nick.. I know how personal this one is to you and I'm so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all...A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world. #Spaceman," Priyanka wrote as the caption. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Adds Another Feather to Her Hat, Announces Her Own Haircare Line Called Anomaly.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Spaceman is Jonas' fourth studio album and is scheduled to release on March 12. The album is also Nick Jonas' first solo release as a singer since 2016. The star couple will be announcing the Oscar nominations on March 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).