WandaVision is the upcoming television miniseries featuring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff aka The Avengers’ Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. The trailer of this series was unveiled at the Disney’s Investor Day 2020 and we must say, it is indeed a treat to watch these two super-powered beings as the unusual couple. This series will continue that is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Captain Marvel 2, Thor: Love and Thunder, Ironheart, Fantastic Four, I Am Groot – Marvel Studios Announces The Movies And TV Series Releases For Phase Four And Five.

Wanda Maximoff and Vision are living in the town of Westview. This lovely duo are leading an ideal suburban life and trying to hide their superpowers. The trailer of WandaVision is classic and it highlights different decades that ranges from the 1950s to 1970s. One will also notice that some of the scenes are partially shot in black and white. As the two time-jump from a 1950s sitcom to a 1970s Brady Bunch-style setting and back again, Wanda tells Vision, “We just don’t know what to expect.” WandaVision Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's Superheroes Struggle to Be a Usual Couple and Live an Ordinary Life (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of WandaVision Below:

WandaVision Poster

A visionary new age of television begins. Marvel Studios' #WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/WHA4DZH8wY — WandaVision (@wandavision) December 11, 2020

Isn’t WandaVision trailer a delight to watch? It is the first series in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it consists of six episodes. WandaVision is all set to be premiered on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

