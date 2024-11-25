South Korean actor Jung Woo Sung has come forward and shared that he is the father of model Moon Gabi's child. The shocking revelation came after Moon Gabi's recent social media post, in which she spoke about her hidden pregnancy and childbirth in a long note. Now, according to a report by Dispatch, Jung Woo Sung is the father of the child. This sudden news has sparked a wave of emotions across K-netizens. MAMA 2024: BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung Reunite on Stage After 9 Years; K-Pop Legends Perform Iconic Hits ‘Bang Bang Bang’ and ‘Fantastic Baby’ (Watch Video).

Jung Woo Sung Welcomes Secret Baby With Moon Gabi?

Model Moon Gabi recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post announcing the birth of her baby boy. Sharing the update, she wrote," I'm a mother of one child, and I'm trying to write this post publicly, but I've been worried about it. I was not prepared for such a sudden news, I spent most of my pregnancy quietly basking in the blessings of my family rather than enjoying the joy or celebration of my pregnancy. The choice to do so was only for the baby to be born. I thought that in order to keep something precious on the one side of my mind, I had to work hard." However, she did not reveal who the father of her baby was.

Moon Gabi’s Pregnancy Announcement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GABI MOON ☾ (@iamchocobi)

Soon after, an exclusive report by Dispatch on November 24 confirmed that Jung Woo Sung is the father of model Moon Gabi's son. Artist Company, the agency behind the actor, confirmed the news through a statement and also shared that he is currently making arrangements to provide the best facilities for his newborn son. On November 25, a report by news agency Tenasia revealed that Jung Woo Sung is in a relationship with a non-celebrity who was unaware of the actor's relationship with Moon Gabi. His girlfriend is reportedly left shocked by the recent announcement. It’s a Baby Girl! ‘Vincenzo’ Actor Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders Welcome Their Second Child Together.

When asked to react to Tenasia's report, Jung Woo Sung's agency, Artist Company, declined to comment. The added, "We have nothing else to confirm. It is a matter of the actor's private life."

