Vinayakan, known for his works in Malayalam cinema, has often made headlines for his controversial remarks and actions. From publicly criticising late Kerala CM Oommen Chandy during a Facebook Live session in July 2023 to clashing with CISF staff at Hyderabad airport in September 2024, the actor’s behaviour has sparked repeated debates. Now, a viral video shows Vinayakan allegedly drunk, hurling abuses and indecently exposing himself from his Kochi apartment balcony. Reports indicate that Vinayakan allegedly misbehaved with his neighbours, engaging in abusive behaviour and indecently exposing himself while in a drunken state. However, it has also been noted that the Kerala Police have yet to receive any formal complaints regarding the actor’s actions. Video of ‘Jailer’ Actor Vinayakan Engaging in Verbal Spat With Shopkeeper in Goa Goes Viral; Netizens React – WATCH.

Viral Video of Malayalam Actor Vinayakan

Malayalam actor #vinayakan reportedly drunk, argued with neighbors from his balcony! A video of him shouting and using abusive words has gone viral, sparking criticism & calls for action! pic.twitter.com/DfKRFy6VwE — IndiaGlitz Telugu™ (@igtelugu) January 21, 2025

