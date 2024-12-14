Allu Arjun’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad saw several celebrities from the Telugu film industry who showed their support for the actor following his release from jail. Videos from earlier in the day captured visits from Vijay Deverakonda, producer Dil Raju and director Sukumar. Adding to the lineup, new visuals have emerged showing Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and Surekha Konidela, wife of megastar Chiranjeevi, arriving at Arjun’s home. Allu Arjun Released From Jail: Vijay Deverakonda and Sukumar Visit ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor’s Jubilee Hills Residence (Watch Video).

The Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun was released on the morning of December 14, after spending a night in Chanchalguda Central Jail. in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. The incident shocked the Telugu film community and celebrities from other industry as well. The Telangana High Court granted him interim bail on a personal bond of INR 50,000, bringing relief to his family and fans. Upon his return home, Arjun was greeted by his family with heartfelt traditional rituals, marking an emotional reunion. ‘I Am Fine’: Allu Arjun Gives First Statement After Jail Release in Hyderabad Stampede Incident, ‘Pushpa 2’ Actor Expresses Gratitude to Supporters (Watch Video).

Naga Chaitanya in Jubilee Hills

BhAAi ante fire.. kani heart matram gold ❤️#NagaChaitanya met #AlluArjun garu and expressed his support. After some time, Chay was leaving, but @alluarjun garu despite his own challenges, cameback to personally send @chay_akkineni off. Even in tough times, he prioritizes others… pic.twitter.com/Si2gckR2Ec — Naga Chaitanya FC (@ChayAkkineni_FC) December 14, 2024

Rana Daggubati Meets Allu Arjun

#WATCH | Actor Rana Daggubati meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 in… pic.twitter.com/aea0ygBSul — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

Surekha Konidela Hugs Allu Arjun

#WATCH | Actor Chiranjeevi's wife Surekha Konidala meets Actor Allu Arjun at the latter's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun was released from Chanchalguda Central Jail today after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail yesterday on a personal bond of… pic.twitter.com/wwPsCFnRwz — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

The continued visits by industry colleagues underline the immense goodwill Allu Arjun commands in Tollywood. Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and others’ unwavering support for the actor is winning hearts.

