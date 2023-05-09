Vijay Deverakonda, who celebrates his 34th birthday today is one of the hottest actors of South Cinema. Popularly known for his works in Telugu films, he has won hearts with his charm over the years. Son of television serial director Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, VD, as he is popularly called by fans, made his acting debut in 2011 with the film Nuvvila. It was his roles as Prasanth in Pelli Choopulu and the titular character in Arjun Reddy that shot him to fame. One couldn’t get their eyes off from his rugged charm. Vijay, who will next be seen in the film Kushi, has proved his mettle as an actor. But apart from that he is also an icon when it comes to fitness and fashion. Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: From Arjun Reddy To Dear Comrade, 5 Best Romantic Dramas Starring Tollywood’s Handsome Hunk.

Vijay Deverakonda has fans across the globe. He has treated fans in reel as Arjun Reddy, Vijay Anthony (Mahanati), Vijay Govind (Geetha Govindam), Bobby (Dear Comrade) and more, but even in real he left everyone stunned with his ripped physique, rugged charm and edgy style. Whenever the handsome hunk dropped any pics on his social media handles, it has set internet on fire. One couldn’t get over his stunning avatars. On the occasion of Vijay’s birthday today, let’s take a look at those photos of him that broke the internet and went viral instantly. Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Dapper Appearances by the 'Arjun Reddy' Actor that Will Make You Swoon (View Pics).

Rugged Charm

Fit, Fab And Too Hot To Handle

A Charmer

Hottie In Casuals

VD

Aren’t these pictures of Vijay Deverakonda too hot to handle? We bet, fans can’t wait to see his avatar in the movies Kushi and the tentatively titled VD12 that is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Here’s wishing the charming Vijay Deverakonda a very happy birthday and a fabulous year ahead!

