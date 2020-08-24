The hype for Mirzapur season 2 is real and fans are going berserk as Amazon Prime announced the release date of its second season. This popular Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi starrer backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment was a big digital success and the excitement for its new season was always at its peak. Now with Amazon Prime officially announcing its release date, fans are going berserk after realising their wait will be over in the next two months. Mirzapur 2 Release Date Is Out! Ali Fazal-Pankaj Tripathi's Amazon Prime Series To Stream From 23 October 2020 (Watch Video).

What Sacred Games was to Netflix, Mirzapur is to Amazon Prime. Loaded with strong content and amazing performances, the show received a great response. Its loyal fan base was patiently waiting for 'Guddu Bhaiya' to return with a vengeance and needless to say, the release date announcement made it very clear that they won't be disappointed. Twitter is currently buzzing with all the happy reactions by the show's ardent fans and you can check some of the funny ones below. Mirzapur 2 Is Arriving Soon! Makers Share Glimpse of Fan Frenzy Around The Amazon Prime Series (Watch Video).

Hey SRK, are You Listening?

@iamsrk Sir Ab To Mirzapur Ka Date Bhi Aa Gayaa. Ab To Kar Do Announcement Please 🙏🙏 — Dev SRK (@iamdev555) August 24, 2020

Patience Pays

All Loyal Fans Would Agree

Telugu Fans are Waiting for an Update

Will Mirzapur 2 release in telugu? — Varun C (@C_varun4) August 24, 2020

Who Else is Excited?

"Mirzapur" season 2 to be released on 23 October 2020!!!! Me rn:#AmazonPrime @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/YBQihqB4Lv — Abhishek Tripathi (@Abhi500_tweets) August 24, 2020

Amazon Prime has a Good Content Slate

People greenlighting shows at Amazon are clearly doing a much better job. Pataal Lok. Mirzapur. The Family Man. All are exceptional. The Family Man also has a S2 — Kshitij Salve (@JaisiAapkiMasti) August 24, 2020

Mirzapur Fans be Like

Mirzapur Vs Paatal Lok

No comparison. Mirzapur is iconic(Watch it for everything) Paatal Lok is decent(Watch it for Jaideep Ahlawat) Mirzapur all the way — Arvind Vashishth (@sensiblecricfan) August 24, 2020

Sarcasm at its Best

23rd October is too far away for #Mirzapur release Tab tak yogiji naam badal denge#Mirzapur2 #mirzapurseason2 — Ashwin Nair (@ashwinskn) August 24, 2020

Mirzapur season 2 will see new names to the show's earlier star cast. Gully Boy's Vijay Varma, Kaamyaab actress Esha Talwar and Priyanshu Painyuli will join the original cast members in this new season and their addition has only piqued our interest further.

