Get ready for an epic saga dripping with true love, high adventure, regicidal maniacs, deadpan heroism, devious intrigues, swashbuckling swordfights, a soupçon of magical realism, and oodles of yearning, banter, and undeniable chemistry. Welcome to My Lady Jane, where drama meets comedy in a fantastical realm of romance. In this exhilarating first season, Emily Bader, Edward Bluemel, and Jordan Peters lead the charge through eight captivating episodes. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of emotions and jaw-dropping escapades as this stellar cast brings to life a world where every twist and turn promises laughter, tears, and plenty of surprises.

IGN.Com: My Lady Jane doesn’t bring much that’s new to the increasingly crowded field of cheekily anachronistic period pieces like Bridgerton, Dickinson, and The Great. But it executes on the premise very well. The strong chemistry between Bader and Bluemel means the rom-com elements are firing on all cylinders – and they have a heat worth watching. While the excellent supporting cast brings the spice and humor in spades for a very fun summer watch.

Global and Mail.com: It’s a tight and fun series with plenty of world building, recurring jokes and cliffhangers to invest younger audiences, with the bonus of steamy sex scenes, choreographed fights and period costumes. Eight episodes fly by and leave you wanting more, which may be the plan if this hits with viewers. My Lady Jane is a fun summer watch that will scratch that period-drama itch when all episodes premiere Thursday on Prime Video. You may even learn a little bit about history in the process – but take it with a grain of salt. As the show explains at the outset, Lady Jane Grey is remembered as the ultimate damsel in distress, known for her death rather than her life. This is not that tale.

Deadline: Our Lady Jane (Emily Bader) is a feisty sort, who lights out for the hills with her faithful servant Susannah (Máiréad Tyers) as soon as she hears her mother's plans to secure the imperilled Grey family fortunes by marrying her off to a man she's never met, Lord Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel). But the mind-bogglingly wild premise shines through at all times.Jane, meanwhile, is busy scheming to avoid marrying the awful Dudley scion, because she has forgotten the carefully planted information at the top of the episode that says Dudley senior has two sons. She has only met one and assumed he was her betrothed. Twist INCOMING. It remains a decidedly odd concept, to take a little known historical event, mess it up and add magic animals. But it works by throwing its whole heart into the endeavour. It pays attention to daft details (Eldon's quack recommending "boiled kitten tea and old man's urine" as a cure for Edward; the voiceover noting that Jane is in for "marriage, motherhood and death in quick succession, if statistics are anything to go by") and never takes itself too seriously. In short, it's escapist fun, bordering on nonsense – and perfect summer viewing.

Watch My Lady Jane Trailer :

Variety: Between the burnings and the beheadings, women living during Lady Jane’s era didn’t have much to look forward to. This masterful retelling, which is bursting with delightful expletives, iconic one-liners and a whole array of death plots and schemes, unveils an alternative universe where women (and some men) have the agency to gain control of their lives. While My Lady Jane clearly labels itself as a fantasy-filled reimagining, its outlandishness makes it a standout.

