If you happen to be a huge fan of Star Plus' hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and are sad with Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) death sequence, then here comes a piece of good news for you. As seems like it's not what you see and there is a twist to the tale. Recently, Shivangi took to her Instagram and shared a few BTS glimpses from her shoot which affirms that she is still very much part of the daily soap. Yes, you read that right! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: #Kaira Trends On Twitter After Naira Played by Shivangi Joshi Falls Off The Bus and Dies!

In the shared post, Shivangi can be seen in a boxer avatar and she does give us quite a Mary Kom vibe. This is big news as earlier fans of YRKKH thought that she has bid adieu to the show. Even a few reports hinted that Shivangi was not on good terms with the producer (Rajan Shahi) and so she has quit the serial. But now, rubbishing all the rumours, TV's favourite bahu Niara made it official that she has gone nowhere. Major Twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira To Die In The Show (Watch Video).

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

The show which has managed to always grab a spot in the top 5 of the TRP chart had recently telecasted a major twist which saw Niara (Shivangi Joshi) falling from a bus and dying. Following which, fans of the show could not believe that is the end of Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Naira's love story. However, now we will see Shivangi as a boxer in the serial. Are you excited? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).