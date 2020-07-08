Ranchi, July 8: The Jharkhand Academic Council is most likely to declare the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2020 results today. The Jharkhand Class 10 results are expected to be announced online at 1 pm at the official websites of the board, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Apart from the state board, private portals, including indiaresults.com and examresults.net will also host JAC Class 10 results. However, candidates are advised to check and verify their results from the official site of Jharkhand Academic Council. RBSE 12th Result 2020 Date And Time: Rajasthan Board to Release Class 12 Exam Results Tomorrow at 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in.

The results of Jharkhand Class 10 Exams 2020 have been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, JAC announced the results on May 18, where 70.77 per cent students passed.

Steps to Check and Download results:

a) Visit the official websites; jac.nic.in or jacresults.com.

b) On the site, find and click on the link for Jharkhand 10th board exam result.

c) Enter your exam roll number and other important details and submit.

d) Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

e) Check and download the same for future reference.

Meanwhile, JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh had said that the evaluation process for class 12 board exam 2020 is yet to be completed. Following this, the class 12 board exam result 2020 will be delayed and announced on a later date.

