New Delhi, October 16: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of Annual Refresher Programme in Teaching (ARPIT) 2020. The scores have been uploaded on the official website of the agency. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can visit the official website of the NTA at arpit.nta.nic.in to view and download their scorecards for the same. The examination was conducted by the NTA on August 21, 2021 across the country. NEET-UG 2021 Answer Key Released By NTA At neet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download.

According to the official notification, the exam was held in 140 Cities across India at 145 Centres. It was conducted in a CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and comprised of multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates who took the ARPIT 2020 entrance examination can access their result by logging in with their application number and date of birth of the official website.Scroll down to know how to check the result. Alternatively, click here for direct link to check ARPIT Results 2020.

Here Is How To Check and Download ARPIT Results 2020:

Visit the official website at arpit.nta.nic.in

On the home page click on the link that says, 'ARPIT Result 2020'

A new web page will open

Enter required details - application number, date of birth & security pin

Click on submit

Download the result

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result for future references and to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. According to the official notification, "The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online application, conduct of the test, declaration of result and providing the results to Ministry of Education for further action at their end."

