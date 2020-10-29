Mumbai, October 29: Customers will now have to pay fees for depositing and withdrawing their money from the bank. According to reports, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has already started charging its customers even for banking beyond the prescribed limit from November 1, 2020. The report has further mentioned that other banks like Bank of India, PNB, Axis and Central Bank are yet to take a decision on it. Sharing the report, Randeep Singh Surjewala from Congress party has attacked the Narendra Modi government for its new 'Kamar Tor Tohfa'.

According to the Amar Ujala report, customers will see certain changes from November 1 in banking. For e.g, withdrawal from the branch thrice every month will be free. Whereas for the fourth time every withdrawal will be charged Rs 150. Depositing money up to three times in a savings account branch will be free. However, for the fourth time, every deposit will be charged Rs 40.

The report mentions that senior citizens will also not be exempted and they will also have to pay a fee.

