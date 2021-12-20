Tamil Nadu, December 20: In a horrifying incident, a 38-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday night in Arumbakkam for allegedly killing her husband and then hanging the body from the ceiling to project it as suicide following a domestic fight.

According to a report published in TOI, the accused has been identified as Dhanalakshmi, a resident of Arumbakkam. Reportedly, her husband kept suspecting her loyalty towards him. On a fateful day, a brawl broke out between them and she hammered him with an iron rod. Following this, the accused woman injured herself and ran out of the house. She told her neighbours that her husband attacked her. Later she admitted herself to a hospital. Chandigarh: Two Held in Connection With Murder of Civil Engineer in Kapurthala.

The police reached the spot after receiving information from the neibhours. The husband was found hanging from the ceiling with bleeding injuries on his head. The body was sent for an autopsy. After learning that the couple had a fight before the attack, police detained Dhanalakshmi and questioned her. After intense interrogation, she confessed to her crime. She told the police that she had called her relatives and informed them about the situation. The accused said that her relatives helped her hide the crime. Delhi Police Arrests 2 Men in Kidnapping and Murder Case.

The police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have launched a manhunt to nab the relatives who allegedly helped her.

