Pickleball, the dynamic paddle sport rapidly gaining momentum in India, brilliantly combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. Played with wiffle balls and high-quality carbon fibre paddles, it has emerged as the premier hobby for maintaining health while engaging in sophisticated sporting activities, especially among the elite. An increasing number of celebrities and sports brands are actively supporting this sport through high-profile events and professional team-building initiatives. Is the Era of Excessive Hedonistic Consumption Coming to an End?

Pickleball is rapidly becoming more than just a sport; it's evolving into a vibrant lifestyle and cultural phenomenon that attracts a diverse range of participants. This explosive growth in popularity can be seen in the participation of numerous celebrities who have embraced the game. Among the high-profile players are Hollywood icons like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney, known for their philanthropic efforts and cinematic achievements. Ellen DeGeneres, a beloved talk show host, has also taken to the courts, reflecting the sport's widespread appeal. ‘Gen Z Pout’ Takes Over Millennial Duck Face: The New ‘It’ Social Media Pose.

Indian Open League 2025 X Karan Johar

On January 16, 2025, Globalsports, India’s foremost sports management firm leading the charge in pickleball's expansion, held a commanding press conference to introduce the Indian Open League 2025 and the Global Sports Pro and Challenger League. This highly anticipated event unveiled 10 city-based teams and their distinguished owners in front of an audience filled with prominent personalities from sports, business, and entertainment.

The press conference featured key figures, including Karan Johar, the league's brand ambassador, who passionately declared, “Pickleball is a game of inclusion, fun, and passion. It is an honour to be part of this revolutionary moment, and I am excited to help elevate this incredible sport to new heights.”

Hemal Jain, the visionary founder of Globalsports, articulated a clear ambition: “Our mission is to propel pickleball to extraordinary levels in India and beyond. This league celebrates talent, unity, and the phenomenal growth of the sport in our nation.”

Shashank Khaitan, co-founder of the Indian Open League, emphasized, “The Indian Open League is not merely a competition; it is a movement. We aim to inspire young talent and establish a platform for pickleball to thrive as a mainstream sport in India.”

Set to take place from February 3rd to 9th, 2025, in Mumbai, the Indian Open League and Global Sports Pro and Challenger League at Nesco, Goregaon will host over 1,800 players across various categories on more than 25 courts. With participants from over 15 cities, this significant event will encompass both professional and amateur leagues, showcasing emerging talents and seasoned athletes. A substantial prize pool of $125,000 solidifies the tournament's status as a transformative force in Asia's sports landscape.

Tech moguls like Bill Gates, showcasing the intersection of business and leisure, contribute to the sport's status. In the world of music and entertainment, stars like Emma Watson, known for her role in the "Harry Potter" franchise, and Justin Bieber, a pop sensation, have added their names to the growing list of pickleball enthusiasts. The sports realm is not left behind either, with tennis champion Serena Williams, along with music powerhouse Billie Eilish and global icon Taylor Swift, joining in on the fun. This eclectic mix of celebrities highlights the game's universal appeal and growing cultural significance as more individuals from all walks of life engage in the dynamic and social nature of pickleball.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2025 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).