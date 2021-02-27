"Dr Bollywood", as he is known, has turned into high street modelling, with Pop Culture, a rising fashion brand.

How amazing it is to know and learn about all those people, especially youngsters who have gone a step ahead in doing what they love and create benchmarks with what they achieve in their chosen fields. The medical field is filled with extraordinary talents and many young minds who, through their treatments across niches, have created a unique place for themselves. Dr Abhineet Gupta's name tops the list of such doctors and medical professionals who have earned great respect and name across the industry, thanks to his passion, commitment and determination to serve people. This young doctor is an ace Aesthetic Physician & Surgeon from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, but is certainly making headlines all over the country for his knowledge and expertise as a Cosmetologist and Trichologist.

Dr Abhineet Gupta studied MBBS and PG in Cosmetology & Trichology from L N Medical College, Bhopal. He always aimed to do the 'different' and hence, he opened a multi-city chain of anti-ageing clinics called 'Poison Anti-Ageing Skin Clinic'. Dr Abhineet Gupta has gone further in his quest to serve all people with his treatments and has been researching in the field of stem cells, originating, 'Poison Stem Cell Therapy and Research Center'.

What stands interesting about this young and dynamic doctor is the fact that he has now ventured into the vast world of modelling, thanks to his sharp features, great physique and a charming personality. His looks, even in the past, earned him the title of Mr Bhopal in 2009. Today, it has earned him great projects, where he influences big brands on his social media and recently, made more headlines when he shot for a photoshoot and digital music video for a Hi-Street Fashion Brand POP CULTURE which has been founded and curated by a TV Star & MTV Face Aditya Singh Rajput.

Pop Culture today stands as an international brand for tanks and t-shirts and the collaboration between Dr Abhineet Gupta and Pop Culture is only making waves in the fashion industry. Pop Culture is a two-months-old brand, but still is unique in its clothing and mostly deals with Pop Art Tank Tops and soon to be launched rocking Bomber Jackets, Jeans and much more stuff, which has already made the hi-street fashion brand a favourite amongst many for which many actors and models have also modelled already.

Dr Bollywood, as he is fondly known, is a doctor to many celebrities and has also been awarded multiple times by many prominent personalities and celebrities of the Indian entertainment industry. He is also known for his social work for people in times of Covid-19, where he provided free masks and other essentials. After excelling in the medical field, Dr Abhineet Gupta is all set to take over the modelling space as well.

Dr Abhineet Gupta's collaboration with Pop Culture has excited more people and we can't wait to see more of Dr Abhineet Gupta to make waves even in the fashion world.