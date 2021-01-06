He is counted amongst one of the hottest and fashion-conscious men of tinsel town. As imperfectly perfect he is, Diljit Dosanjh is intent on carving a one-of-a-kind cinematic stamp in addition to being relevant, fashion wise in the changing times. Maintaining his fine on-screen temperament with an off-screen exuberance, Diljit raises a sartorial storm. A multi-faceted star, Diljit Dosanjh is also a style icon, courtesy a snazzy, casual style of dressing. What adds an interesting dimension to his arsenal is that he styles himself and knows the impeccable ABCs of luxe brands! Diljit never fails to flaunt some of the coolest streetwear and has created a signature style featuring over-sized sweatshirts, bomber jackets, and sweaters with fitted denim and a colourful array of turbans. He turns a year older. Ahead, we rounded up a brief style capsule of some of his colourful moments.

Diljit enlists himself into the category of B-town men who understand the finer subtleties that click with the fashion pundits and fans alike, having not only tapped the sweet spot between comfort and vogues to the hilt but also revamping men’s style quotient. Here's a closer look. Diljit Dosanjh Gets Into a Hilarious 'Clash' With Alexa After the Virtual Assistant Keeps Getting His Song Request Wrong.

Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 saw Diljit take on the red carpet with an athleisure vibe featuring a Kanye West KSG sweatshirt, yellow joggers, a lavender toned turban.

A Vetements graphic tee was layered over with a jacket by Supreme. A Gucci belt, black turban and black denim completed his look.

The monotony of a Gucci sweatshirt, black denim and snakeskin printed shoes was broken by a red turban.

An all black athleisure vibe was upped witg a jacket by Ader and neon kicks by Off White. A red turban completed his look.

An orange sweatshirt, black denim and Versace kicks were accompanied by a black turban.

A pink tee, brown pants, Vans sneakers, a turquoise blue turban, a wristwatch greet us in this picture.

A look featuring Virgil Abloh, Versace and Balenciaga greets us in the picture. Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram Reel Is a Tribute to Govinda.

Making it to the cool list if tinsel town fashion trailblazers, Diljit's experimental exploratory style engages endlessly! Here's wishing Diljit Dosanjh a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

