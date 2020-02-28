If Loving Shraddha Kapoor's Teal Pantsuit for Baaghi 3 Promotions is a Crime then We Plead Guilty

Shraddha Kapoor for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy taking the streets of Dubai by storm. The Stree actress is on a promotion spree for her next release, Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff and is certainly leaving no stone unturned when it comes to her promotional style file. From cute dresses to fun prints and pantsuits like in the recent case, Shraddha's fashion wardrobe is loaded with some amazing stuff and she's playing all her cards really well. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, the Aashiqui 2 actress is cooking up some phenomenal looks that are stunning or should we say drop-dead gorgeous? Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor in H&M for Baaghi 3 Press Interviews

Get over purple pantsuits for teal is here to rule your hearts. The colour itself looks so vibrant and offbeat that you need no more accessory to enhance its overall appeal. Currently, we are digging Shraddha's new look from her personal wardrobe that's equal parts chic and charming. A pantsuit so simple was never able to grab our eyeballs so much. If colours are your cup of tea and you don't prefer going bonkers over the monochrome palette then Shraddha's new look is bound to hit you hard. Baaghi 3 Promotions: Shraddha Kapoor Looks Like a Sparkling Butterfly As She Steals the Thunder From Tiger Shroff on Dance Plus 5 Sets (View Pics).

The actress kept her look extremely basic with pink lips, gold earrings and winged eyeliner with pink cheeks. Her white strappy heels worked in her favour and we are glad she didn't settle for pumps instead. This one's probably her best outing from Baaghi 3 style file so far and we hope her outings only get hotter in coming days.

Shraddha's style affair has been so far so good and we are in awe of her choices. Though basic, they are offering a variety in terms of silhouettes and even colour palette. Hopefully, the girl will continue with her winning streak and not disappoint in future.