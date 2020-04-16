National Pajama Day 2020: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Nushrat Bharucha, Rhea Kapoor, Athiya Shetty Show Why Life Is Always Better in Pajamas!

National Pajama Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We declare this day as the best day of the year! Each year on April 16th, National Pajama Day pays an ode to the humble, unassuming and the perfect hug one can wear, pajamas. Created for fun, we love nothing more than to curl up on the couch wearing our favourite PJ’s, binge and chill! Such is the versatility of pajamas that it has become one of the most unusual, but easiest, daywear trends as slipping into your silky pajamas and sporting a chic chignon, popping on a pair of strappy heels and heading out the door! An array of options to choose from, prints, stripes in uber-comfortable fabrics like silk, cotton and wool as the season demands, pajamas are a wardrobe must that scream, Live, Love, Lie in Bed All Day! While women have eternally loved pajamas, the realm is expanding for men too! The contemporary fashion conscious man is transitioning from the boxers-tee shirt stereotype to a more relaxed vibe of a pajama set! From the Veere Di Wedding girls to Kylie Jenner's pajama themed baby shower, we love how everyone is celebrating the vibe.

With the lockdown looming on us, celebrities are sharing their at-home looks. While some are recent, others are throwback pictures of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Nushrat Bharucha, Rhea Kapoor, Athiya Shetty giving a glimpse of their stunning pajama wardrobes!

Deepika Padukone

She gave us a glimpse of her navy blue pajamas set while eating fruits and drinking juice. Deepika Padukone is a Stunning Beauty in Black in This Throwback Picture from Dabboo Ratnani's Photoshoot.

National Pajama Day 2020 - Deepika Padukone in Black (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another quarantine day, another pajama slay saw Deepika stun in sage green striped pajamas whilst doing her beauty regimen with a 3D massage roller.

National Pajama Day 2020 - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt

It was a Henley styled PJ set by the celebrity-endorsed homegrown label, Dandelion worth Rs. 3950. Signature wispy eyebrows, nude pink lips, mascara-ed eyes and wavy hair completed her look. When Alia Bhatt Wandered About in Beverly Hills Fashionably and Fabulously With Rs 60,000 Bag in Tow!

National Pajama Day 2020 - Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rhea Kapoor

It was a monogrammed pinstripe pajama with a notched collar from the celebrity-endorsed brand, Dandelion, necklace, messy hair in this pajama selfie for Rhea. Rhea Kapoor Birthday Special: The Lady Who Defines the Word 'Fashionista'.

National Pajama Day 2020 - Rhea Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nushrat Bharucha

For Nushrat, it was a pink and white pinstripe pajama set, with sleek hair and subtle glam. Nushrat Bharucha Channels a Desi Glam to Exotic Charm, We Are HOOKED!

National Pajama Day 2020 - Nushrat Bharucha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Athiya Shetty

The millennial celebrated her birthday wearing a black and white striped pajama by Dandelion. A delicate diamond necklace, sleek hair and centre-parted wavy hair completed her look.

National Pajama Day 2020 - Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

A throwback to her Cannes 2016 stint, Sonam took to a pink printed notched collared pajama set. Braids completed her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is an Epitome of Ethnic Replendence in Raw Mango!

National Pajama Day 2020 - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making a compelling case for pajamas being good for the soul and a go-to comfort clothing at all times, we love how these celebrities look oh-so-glamorous even in the most basic pajamas vibe! Here's wishing everyone who swear by their pajamas, a happy National Pajama Day!