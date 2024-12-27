Bollywood's Bhaijaan, Salman Khan, celebrates his birthday on December 27. His name has become synonymous with a distinct and versatile fashion sense that reflects his larger-than-life persona. From traditional attire to contemporary styles, his wardrobe choices often garner much attention. Salman Khan's First Look from A R Murugadoss' Film 'Sikandar' out on His Birthday Eve.

One of Salman’s signature looks is the Pathani suit, which he dons with effortless charm. This ensemble not only showcases his connection to his cultural roots but also highlights his tall and athletic frame. The Pathani, with its relaxed fit and detailed embroidery, provides a perfect blend of tradition and modern aesthetics, making it a favourite for festive occasions and family gatherings.

His appearances on the popular reality show Bigg Boss have also made a significant impact on his fashion reputation. Known for his rugged charm, Salman opts for sharp suits and tailored blazers during the show's seasons, often pairing them with casual tees and well-fitted jeans for a laid-back yet polished look. His choice of accessories, such as statement watches or unique bracelets, adds a personalized touch to his outfits. Salman Khan Birthday: From ‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’ to ‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’, Hit Songs of Bollywood’s Heartthrob That Continue to Rule Fans’ Playlists!

When it comes to airport fashion, Salman Khan is often spotted in comfortable yet stylish athleisure. He favours classic denim teamed with t-shirts and stylish jackets, keeping his looks practical for travel while still exuding charisma. With sunglasses and a confident stride, he ensures that even casual outings leave a lasting impression. To check out all of his coolest looks to date, keep scrolling!

Salman Khan’s fashion journey reflects his dynamic personality, successfully blending traditional and modern elements to create appealing looks for every occasion.

