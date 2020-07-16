We love how in the fashion riddled industry, this girl's self-sustaining love for styling herself and helming her own glam stands out as a stark contrast. With a perfect understanding of what flatters her petite frame - the hues, cuts, prints and an accompanying beauty game, Sana Khan took to the gram to share a picture of her all- blue and beautiful kind of vibe. Edgy chic, Sana's style is why we have come to love this cute girl-next-door. Sana became a household name with her stint on Bigg Boss in 2012. She has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu language films, TV commercials. An impressive following of 3.3 million on Instagram and a beauty endeavour called Faces Spa by Sana Khan is a worthy testimony to her popularity.

Before the national lockdown in March, Sana embarked on a promotional spree for Special OPS, an espionage thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey for Hotstar's label Hotstar Specials with Kay Kay Menon leading the cast. Here's a closer look at Sana's style. Sana Khan Paints a High Waist Denim Skirt Story and It’s Every Bit Chic!

Sana Khan - Blue-tiful Indeed!

A pleated ruffle dress in powder blue was teamed with a graphic printed denim jacket with stud embellishments. Bold blue-lined eyes, pink lips and centre-parted sleek hair completed her look. Sana Khan Is Chic in Dark Florals but Her Red Lips and Perfect Winged Eyes Have Us Hooked!

Sana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sana Khan will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.

