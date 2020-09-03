Timeless and always chic, Polka dots may evoke a retro vibe but they keep making their way into the runways, celebrity closets, influencer street styles and subsequently into our wardrobes. Classic or contemporary, bold or micro, the infallible understated, monochromatic palette of polka dots is wondrous and how! One such vibe of the famed polka dots was given a worthy and elegant spin by the chirpy actress, Sana Khan. Sana often styles herself, even preferring to do her own makeup. This love is what fuelled her maiden venture of Face Spa by Sana Khan. Impeccable styles, ethnic and modern are all accompanied by a befitting glam and hair game. Her Instagram profile of 3.3M is a worthy testament to her influence.

This Bigg Boss stunner was seen as Sonia in Neeraj Pandey's Special OPS for Hotstar Specials web-series. As one of the few actresses to have retained a distinct style that doesn't adhere to the trend game, Sana Khan is always a delight. Here's a closer look at how she aced the polka dot monochrome vibe. Sana Khan Is Having an All-Blue Kinda Day and Yes, Its Edgy Chic!

Sana Khan - Polka Dot Chic

Sana teamed a polka dot shirt with a black satin skirt. Low bun and signature vanity of flawless makeup accompanied. Sana Khan Dabbles Into Delightful Double Trouble With Polka and Fringes All in One Perfect Look!

Sana Khan is Polka Dot Chic (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, she will be seen in Tom Dick & Harry 2, an upcoming comedy film directed by Deepak Tijori and sharing screen space with Jimmy Sheirgill, Aftab Shivdasani, Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Amyra Dastur. The film is a sequel to the 2006 film Tom Dick and Harry, a story about three deaf, dumb and blind men.

