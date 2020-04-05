Sunny Leone Will Set Your Screens on Fire As She Poses in a Purple Bikini, With a Touch of Jewels (View Pics)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Insta)

Just like other Bollywood celebrities, even the Baby Doll of the tinsel town, Sunny Leone is quarantining at her home. Amid the lockdown, one thing the actress has been doing from past a few days is teasing fans with her alluring pictures. From the diva sitting on a horse flaunting her assets to the babe clad in an orange bikini, Leone is not leaving a chance to get praises from her fans. And with a new day, Sunny did not miss on the game and shared a fresh picture of herself in a purple bikini. Yup, showing off her hot body like there's no tomorrow, the Ragini MMS actress spells sexy in the photos. Sunny Leone is Here to Take Your Blues Away As She Goes Horseback Riding in Sexy Swimwear in Her Latest Instagram Picture.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared two pictures of herself in a bikini. In the first photo, we see her making eye contact with the camera and posing like a pro. In photo two, we see her all free and flashing her jewel. Not to miss, Sunny's red lips, curled up tresses and ofcourse a dash of makeup which adds the extra-edge to her hot photos. We bet you'll be hypnotised by her beauty. Beware! Sunny Leone Lets Her Sexy Siren Loose In This Bejewelled Monokini and We Can't Stop Staring!

Scroll Through The Pictures of Sunny Leone Below:

If you are the one who is bored AF and want some sexy inspiration in life, look no further, as Sunny Leone is here at your rescue. We guarantee her fans get super happy when they see a sexy picture of her in a day. Keep them coming girl! Meanwhile, Leone is all set to also entertain fans with her online chat show. with her online chat show. "It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest," she had said. Stay tuned!