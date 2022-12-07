Dattatreya Jayanti is the birth anniversary of the Hindu deity comprising the trinity of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. They are collectively known as Trimurti. According to the Hindu calendar, Dattatreya Jayanti is observed on the Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 7. Dattatreya is majorly considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu, whereas his siblings, the moon god Chandra and sage Durvasa, are regarded as forms of Brahma and Shiva. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of Dattatreya, we at LatestLY have compiled messages that you can share as images, HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings with your loved ones on Datta Jayanti 2022. Dattatreya Jayanti or Datta Jayanti 2022 Date: Know Rituals, Purnima Tithi and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Hindu Deity Lord Datta.

On this day, people who worship Lord Dattatreya wake up early for a quick bath and observe a day-long fast. Temples dedicated to Dattatreya are located all over the country, but the most important places of his worship are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Temples like Manik Prabhu Temple in Manik Nagar host a seven-day festival in honour of the deity during this time. People wish each other all over the country with the images and messages of Lord Dattatreya. Here are messages that you can share as images, HD wallpapers, wishes and greetings with your loved ones on Datta Jayanti 2022.

Happy Datta Jayanti 2022 Messages

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

On the Auspicious Day of Dattatreya Jayanti, I Wish You and Your Family Love, Light, Happiness, Laughter, Wealth and Good Health.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Let Us Bow Before Lord Dattatreya To Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No Hatred. Here's Wishing You a Very Blissful Dattatreya Jayanti.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Here's Praying to Dattatreya for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health, and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Dattatreya Jayanti.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Dattatreya Jayanti, I Wish You and Your Family Love, Light, Happiness, Laughter, Wealth and Good Health.

Dattatreya Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: May Dattatreya Bless You With All That You Have Dreamt Of. May All Your Wishes Get Fulfilled, and May You Always Keep Smiling — A Very Blissful Dattatreya Jayanti to You.

Dattatreya is an incarnation of Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva and was born to Maharishi Atri and mother Anusuya. He contains all three divine powers, therefore, worshipping him is considered very auspicious and gives quick results. Devotees meditate with his image and pray to Dattatreya with a vow to follow in his footsteps. Wishing everyone a Happy Dattatreya Jayanti 2022!

