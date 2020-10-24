Happy Durga Ashtami! Pujo 2020 is marked with great fervour from October 22 across the world. One of the most important days in the 5-day festivity of Durga Puja is Durgashtami or Maha Ashtami. And this will be celebrated on October 24. The third day of Durga Puja, Maha Ashtami marks the second day of Maha Pujo. While pandal hopping was one of the key festivities of Durga Ashtami celebration, people are sure to make the most of this festive time by sharing Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 wishes, Maha Ashtami messages, Durgashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures across social media. Subho Maha Ashtami 2020 Wishes in Bengali: Maa Durga WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Messages and Greetings to Celebrate Durga Ashtami.

Durga Puja is a 5-day celebration that begins on the sixth day of Navratri and is celebrated by offering prayers to Goddess Durga, donning festive outfits, singing and dancing to beautiful music and of course, feasting your hearts out at the Durga Pandals across the country. Mainly celebrated by Bengalis, Pujo has grown to become more than just a festival. It is considered to be a 5-day celebration that showcases the best and vibrant parts of life. When Is Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashmi 2020? Know Exact Dates, Shubh Muhurat, Significance & Kanya Pujan Auspicious Timings During Durga Puja This Year.

According to folklore, Goddess Durga is said to visit earth during Pujo, and the 5-day celebration is a way for her devotees to appease the Goddess and seek her blessings. This is the reason that people prepare and share the most extravagant and delicious delicacies, soul-stirring music and dance and don the most festive attire. While the celebrations may scale down this year, owing to the ongoing pandemic, people are sure to still celebrate this time with their friends and family by sharing Happy Durga Ashtami 2020 wishes, Maha Ashtami messages, Durgashtami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures.

Message Reads: Elo Khushi R Shorot, Ektu Himel Hawa. Onek Khushi Onek Alo, Pujo Ebar Katuk Bhalo- Subho Maha Ashtami!

Message Reads: Durga Puja Khushiyo Ki Ujalo Ki Maa Durga Ki. Aapki Zindagi Khushiyose Bhari Ho Duniya Ujalo Se Roshan Ho, Ghar Me Maa Durga Ka Aagman Ho

Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Durga Puja, I Wish That the Festivities Bring Immense Joy and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Durga Puja!

Message Reads: Let the Joy of Festivity Embrace You & Your Loved Ones on the Occassion of Maha Ashtami 2020!

Message Reads: Jai Maa Durgaa, Maa Aapki Har Monakamana Puri Karein. Durga Ashtami Ki Shubh Kamnayein!

You can send across greetings of the day via WhatsApp stickers as well. Click here for some latest Durga Puja WhatsApp stickers. Download the sticker pack that you like from the Play Store and send your wishes on just a click.

Navratri and Durga Puja celebrate the end of evil and the victory of good and righteous. In these trying times, we hope that this festival brings with it the positive energy and happiness that the world needs. And we hope that people continue to enjoy the festival in a new, safe and more socially distanced manner. Happy Durga Puja 2020!

