Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha of the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Monday, August 15. Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees worship Heramba Maha Ganpati with full devotion. It is believed that by observing the Heramba Sankashti Vrat, all the problems in life come to an end.

On this day, devotees wake up at sunrise and observe an early bath. They worship Lord Ganesha and the main puja takes place on the evening after seeing the moon. The idols of Lord Ganesha are decorated with Durva grass and flowers in the evening. Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet Modak are offered to the lord along with banana and coconut. After the aarti, the Prasad is distributed amongst all. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Chanting mantras related to Lord Ganesha is considered very auspicious on this day. People recite "Ganesha Ashtottara" and "Sankashtnashana sthothra" on the occasion of Hermba Sankashti Chaturthi. Heramba Maha Ganpati is a very uncommon form of Lord Ganesha with five faces and ten hands. Worshipping Heramba Ganpati form is believed to be ideal for those who require confidence for facing problems and hardships in life. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

