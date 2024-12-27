The International Day of Epidemic Preparedness is annually observed on December 27 across the world. The international event was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2020 to emphasise the critical importance of strengthening global capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks. International Day of Epidemic Preparedness serves as a reminder of the lessons learned from past epidemics and pandemics, such as COVID-19, and highlights the need for preparedness to safeguard the public health of people worldwide. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The day encourages grassroots initiatives to raise awareness about epidemic risks and preventive measures. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2024 date and the significance of the annual UN observance.

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2024 Date

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness 2024 is on Friday, December 27.

International Day of Epidemic Preparedness Significance

The COVID-19 pandemic had devastating impacts on human lives, wreaking havoc on long-term social and economic development. Hence, there is an urgent need to have resilient and robust health systems, reach those who are vulnerable or in vulnerable situations. International Day of Epidemic Preparedness helps in educating governments, organisations, and individuals about the risks and impacts of epidemics. The day also acknowledges the sacrifices and contributions of healthcare workers and first responders during epidemics and pandemics. New Year 2025 Resolutions: How To Manifest Your Resolutions Into Reality? Easy Steps To Follow and Achieve Your Goals.

On this day, several events like public discussions, webinars, and seminars are held that focus on epidemic preparedness and prevention. The day also serves as an opportunity to urge governments to prioritise epidemic preparedness in their national health agendas and policies.

