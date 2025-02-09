Mother's Day in Norway, also popularly known as Morsdag, is celebrated on the second Sunday of February each year. In 2025, Mother's Day in Norway falls on Sunday, February 9. According to records, the earliest Mother’s Day could be traced to ancient Greece, where Greeks held festivities to honour Rhea, who was renowned as the mother of the gods. This annual event aims to honour, celebrate and appreciate mothers with gifts, flowers, and family gatherings. Many people mark the occasion by making their moms feel special by doing something their mothers love, gifting homemade cards, and organising small celebrations.

The celebration of Mother's Day in Norway dates back to the early 20th century, with the first observance recorded in 1919. Many mothers make significant personal and professional sacrifices for the well-being of their children and families and hence this day serves as a reminder to appreciate these efforts. In this article, let’s know more about Mother's Day 2025 date in Norway and the significance of this special day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Mother's Day In Norway 2025 Date

Mother's Day 2025 in Norway falls on Sunday, February 9.

Mother's Day In Norway History

The first Mother’s Day in Norway was marked on February 9, 1919. This day was celebrated in a Methodist Church in Bergen. Later two women — Karen Platou, a businesswoman and politician, and Dorothea Schjodager, a social worker, teacher, and women’s rights activist — established the day as an annual holiday in Norway. The idea of these women of celebrating and honouring mothers on Mother’s Day subsequently became a national observance.

Mother's Day In Norway Significance

Mothers are often the first caregivers, offering love, support, and guidance throughout life. This day is a chance to express gratitude for their selfless devotion. Mother’s Day in Norway is important because it provides an opportunity to appreciate and honour the love, sacrifices, and dedication of mothers and mother figures. The annual event was initially introduced by religious organizations and later embraced by the wider public.

