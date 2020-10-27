The National Immigration Day is celebrated in the United States of America on October 28, every year. This year it falls on a Tuesday. The first National Immigration day was celebrated on October 28, 1987 when the US Congress formally recognised it. National Pumpkin Day 2020 Facts: Did You Know Pumpkin Is Not the First Jack-o’-Lantern? 7 Interesting Things About the Winter Squash You May Not Have Known!

Before 1890, different states used to regulate their immigration flows individually. The USA then had 42 states. In 1890, the USA government took the responsibility to centrally control the immigration flow. In 1892, Ellis Island in New York Harbour was opened an immigrant station and became the primary port of entry for most immigration into the USA since 1890.

In 1954 Arne Peterssen, a Norwegian sea merchant officially closed Ellis Island as an immigration station. The Ellis Island served as an immigration centre for more than six decades and around 12 million immigrants entered the USA through it. Acknowledging the immigrants, the US Congress declared October 28 as the National Immigration Day.

