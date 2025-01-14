National Undhiyu Day is an annual celebration in India, particularly in the state of Gujarat which is celebrated with great enthusiasm on January 14. The special day is dedicated to celebrate and appreciate the traditional Gujarati winter delicacy, which is known as Undhiyu. While it is not a nationally recognised holiday, National Undhiyu Day has gained attention through social media and food enthusiasts who celebrate the dish's cultural and culinary importance. The name of this dish comes from the Gujarati word undhu, which translates to 'upside-down', since the dish is traditionally cooked upside-down underground in earthen pots that are fired from above. National Undhiyu Day coincides with the celebration of Uttarayan. In this article, know National Undhiyu Day 2025 date and significance to celebrate the popular dish.

For those who are wondering what Undhiyu is, the dish is a rich, spiced, and slow-cooked mixed vegetable dish from Gujarat. It is the regional specialty of Surat. It is a seasonal dish comprising the vegetables that are available on the South Gujarat coastline, including the Surat, Navsari and Valsad regions, during the winter, Surat, Navsari and Valsad regions, during the winter. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

National Undhiyu Day 2025 Date

National Undhiyu Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, January 14.

National Undhiyu Day Significance

National Undhiyu Day is a perfect day to enjoy the special dish named Undhiyu. It is made using seasonal winter vegetables like yam, purple sweet potatoes, eggplant, and beans, along with a spiced green masala made of coriander, coconut, and garlic. The day celebrates the abundance of fresh, winter-harvested vegetables, highlighting Gujarat's agricultural heritage. This dish is traditionally prepared during Uttarayan, a major celebration in Gujarat. On this day, families come together to prepare and enjoy Undhiyu, thus passing down traditional recipes to younger generations.

