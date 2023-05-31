Nirjala Ekadashi 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, May 31. It is observed yearly on the eleventh day of the waxing fortnight of the Jyeshtha month of the Hindu calendar. It is a Hindu holy day that derives its name from the water-less(Nir-jala) fast observed on this day. It is considered one of the most sacred of all 24 ekadashis. It is believed that if observed sincerely and with complete devotion, it is the most rewarding Ekadashi. As you observe Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Lord Vishnu Wallpapers, SMS, Wishes and Quotes to Celebrate Hindu Festival

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Bhima Ekadashi or Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi. The name has been derived from Bhima, the second and strongest of the Pandava brothers. He was a lover of food and wanted to observe all the 24 ekadashis, but he could not control his hunger. He went to Vyasa for a solution and was advised to observe Nirjala Ekadashi when he should observe completely fast for one day a year. Bhima attained the virtue of all 24 ekadashis by observing the Nirjala Ekadashi fast. Here is a vast range collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Nirjala Ekadashi vrat is different from other ekadashi vrat as, on this day, the observer abstains from not only food but also water. It is a complete fast and is deemed as very pious austerity.

Wishing everyone a Happy Nirjala Ekadashi Vrat 2023!

