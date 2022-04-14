Puthandu is known as the celebration of Tamil New Year. Also known as Chithirai Thirunal, Puthandu 2022 will be celebrated on April 14. According to the Tamil Calendar, this day marks the first day of the Chithirai month. This day is also known as Varusha Paruppa, which translates to the birth of a new year. People often share Happy Tamil New Year 2022 wishes, Varusha Paruppa Nalvazuthakkal greetings, Happy Puthandu 2022 messages, Vhithirai Thirunal 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Puthandu 2022 Nalvazuthakkal Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Happy Puthandu 2022 Wishes & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Wallpapers To Send on Tamil New Year.

Tamil Puthandu is celebrated on the occasion of Mesha Sankranti. In Tamil Nadu, when Sankranthi takes place after sunrise and before sunset, the year begins on the same day. If Sankranthi takes place after sunset, then the year begins on the following day. The Tamil Sankranti moment on Puthandu 2022 falls at 8.56 am on April 14. Puthandu 2022 Rangoli Designs & Muggulu HD Images: Tamil New Year Kolam and ‘Happy Puthandu’ Flower Rangoli Patterns To Celebrate the Day!

The celebration of Tamil New Year is believed to be a joyous and auspicious time for one and all. People often dress up in new clothes, prepare various delicious delicacies and invite family and friends over for a grandiose time together. The people of the Tamil community wish ‘Puthandu Vaazhthugal’ or 'Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal' which roughly translates to ‘Happy New Year’. Sharing Happy Tamil New Year 2022 wishes, Varusha Paruppa Nalvazuthakkal greetings, Happy Puthandu 2022 messages, Vhithirai Thirunal 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Puthandu 2022 Nalvazuthakkal Facebook Status Pictures become an integral part of celebrating this community event.

Happy Puthandu Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal

WhatsApp Message: Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal

WhatsApp Message: Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Vettriyai Virumbum Namakku, Tholviyai Thaangum Manam Illai, Tholviyai Thaangum Manam Irundhaal Adhuvum

Oru Vettri Dhaan, Intha Putthaandil, Anaivarukkum Vetri Kidaikattum

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Kadarkkarai Mannalil, Namadhu Natppai, Yezhudhi Vaiththean, Alai Vandhu Adiththu Sendradhu, Vilai Madhipillaa Muthukkal, Yenakkey Sondham Yendru

Puthandu WhatsApp Message: Chittirai Thirunaalai, Vimarsaiyaga Kondadum, Tamil Makkal Annaivarukkum, Enn Idhyam Kanida Tamil, Pudthandu Nalvazhthukkalai, Makirshiyodu Therivithu Kolkiren.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and All of Your Family Members Be Blessed With Good Health and Good Fortune This Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Tamil New Year, I Wish That You Are Showered With the Best of Divine Blessings That Fill Your Life With New Opportunities and Heart With Eternal Happiness.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That This Tamil New Year Bring Into Your Life Lots of Good Things and Good Times.

Message Reads: May You and All of Your Family Members Be Blessed With Good Health and Good Fortune This Puthandu. Happy Tamil New Year! Puthandu Vazthukal 2020!

Message Reads: On This Tamil New Year, I Wish That You Are Showered With the Best of Divine Blessings That Fill Your Life With New Opportunities and Heart With Eternal Happiness. Puthandu Vazthukal 2020.

Message Reads: I Wish That This Tamil New Year Bring Into Your Life Lots of Good Things and Good Times. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Message Reads: Sending My Warmest Greetings to You This New Year. May You Fulfill All of Your New Year’s Resolutions. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

Message Reads: Happy New Year to You and Your Family, May You Have a Great Time All Through the Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

Message Reads: Happy New Year to You and Your Family, May You Have a Great Time All Through the Year. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every End Is a New Beginning. Keep Your Spirits Unshaken and You Shall Always Walk on the Path to Glory. Happy Puthandu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Puthandu, Let Us Promise to Take a Step Forward to Spread Happiness in Everyone’s Life. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Dawn Is About to Break, to Give Light to a Brighter Road, Have a Happier Journey This Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring Immense Joy at Every Step, and May Your Resolutions for the Days Ahead Stay Firm, Turning All Your Dreams Into Reality and All Your Efforts Into Great Achievements. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Tamil New Year Bring Cheer, Love and Peace in Your Life. May the Divine Power Give You Enough Strength for Tolerating Highs and Lows of Life With Calmness and Patience. Keep Smiling!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Puthandu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have Made This Far, You Have Defeated Those Sorrows and Tears. Wishing You More Strength and Determination. May You Have a Great Puthandu This Time! Puthandu Vazthukal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, May You Be Showered With the Divine Blessings of Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Puthandu!

WhatsApp Message Reads: New Aspirations, New Hopes, New Dreams, It’s a New Beginning. May All Your Dreams Come True and Give You the Joy That You Always Wished For. Puthandu Vazthukal!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This New Year Bring Many Opportunities Your Way, to Explore Every Joy of Life and May Your Resolutions for the Days Ahead Stay Firm, Turning All Your Dreams Into Reality and All Your Efforts Into Great Achievements.

We hope that these wishes help add to the festivities and valour of your Tamil New Year celebration. This celebration is bound to be more fun as it also makes way for a long weekend for many people in the middle of the month. People are sure to have planned weekend getaways or other fun activities to make the most of this much-needed break at the beginning of a new financial year. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Tamil New Year 2022!

