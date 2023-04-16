Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023 falls on Sunday, April 16. This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Vallabhacharya, a great Indian philosopher. Shri Vallabhacharya founded the Krishna-centred Pushtimarg sect of Vaishnavism and the Shuddha Advaita philosophy in the Braj region of India. The worshippers of Lord Krishna observe Vallabhacharya Jayanti with great joy and worship and offer prayers to Shri Vallabhacharya and Shri Krishna on this day. As you celebrate Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY, have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Shri Vallabha was born in 1479 AD to an ordinary living Telugu family in Varanasi. He grew up learning Vedas and Upanishads before embarking on a 20-year-long journey on the Indian subcontinent. He rejected asceticism and monastic life, suggesting everyone could attain salvation through an honest dedication to Lord Krishna.

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti (File Image)

Shri Vallabhacharya (File Image)

Shri Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

Vallabhacharya is believed to be an incarnation of Agni Dev, the Lord of fire. His legacy is preserved in the Brij region, especially at Nathdwara in India’s Mewar region. Wishing everyone Happy Vallabhacharya Jayanti 2023!

