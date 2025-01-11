Shakambhari Purnima, also popularly known as Shakambhari Jayanti, is an auspicious Hindu occasion dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari. Shakambhari Purnima is observed in the month of Pausha, which usually corresponds with January in the Gregorian calendar. Shakambhari is a Hindu goddess of nourishment, a form of Mahadevi, who manifested on Earth to save the world from a drought and by killing the asura named Durgamasura, and restoring the sacred Vedas seized by him, back to the Brahmins. Shakambari Purnima is the last day in the eight-day long holiday of Shakambari Navaratri. Shakambhari Purnima 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, January 13. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 05:03 AM on January 13 and end at 03:56 AM on January 14.

Most Navratri begins on Shukla Pratipada except for Shakambhari Navratri which begins on Ashtami and ends on Purnima in Paush month. Hence, Shakambhari Navratri spans for eight days. The occasion is celebrated with great fervour, especially in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions where Shakambhari Devi is highly venerated. In this article, let’s know more about Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Date, shubh muhurat, timings, puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 Date and Purnima Tithi

Shakambhari Purnima 2025 falls on Monday, January 13, 2025. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 05:03 AM on January 13 and end at 03:56 AM on January 14.

Shakambhari Purnima Puja Rituals

On the day of Shakambhari Purnima, devotees perform Puja for Goddess Shakambhari both at the houses and at temples.

Devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and offer special prayers.

A murti of the goddess is venerated with the Aarti ceremony, with diyas lighted and flowers and sweets ritually offered to the deity.

Scriptures such as the Durga Chalisa might be recited by the devotees

Devotees also observe a fast and seek blessings of the Goddess and sing bhajans and kirtans praising the goddess.

Shakambhari Purnima Significance

Goddess Shakambhari is incarnation of Devi Bhagwati. As per religious beliefs, it is believed that Devi Bhagwati incarnated as Shakambhari to mitigate famine and severe food crisis on the Earth. She is also known as Goddess of vegetables, fruits and green leaves and depicted with green surroundings of fruits and vegetables. The Shakambhari Devi Temple of the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh venerates the Goddess on this occasion.

According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Goddess Shakambhari answered the plea of the Brahmins by producing vegetative products from her own form to feed all the creatures of the Earth. She is described to watch over human beings to ensure that they are not short of food and water, as well as punishing those who commit sins and evil.

