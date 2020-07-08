Not only does your physical appearance change when you are obese but obesity can also be responsible for a lot of other conditions like hypertension, diabetes and heart disease to name a few. But did you know that obesity can also put you at a risk of depression and vice versa? Yes, you heard that right! Scientist have devised a strong link between obesity and depression. Here's everything that you need to know!

How is Obesity Linked to Depression?

According to a recent study, obesity has been associated with an increased risk of depression. The study also found that depression was also associated with an increased risk of obesity. Another study performed at the University of South Australia concluded that the psychological impact of being overweight causes depression, apart from other ailments such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Men's Health Month 2020: From Childhood Obesity to Lack of Physical Activity, Here's Why Male Boobs or Gynecomastia are On the Rise Among Boys!

Another study at Rice’s Department of Sociology concluded that women with a body mass index of 30 to 34.9 have double the risk of depression as compared to those with normal weight. On the other hand, if you are depressed, you will likely make more unhealthy eating choices. Depressed can also lead to lethargy and in turn contribute to weight gain.

What Can You Do?

According to experts, you would need a combined behavioral weight loss treatment as well as cognitive behavourial therapy. You may also need antidepressant medication if you have obesity and depression to improve weight loss and depressive symptoms compared with routine physician care’. Exposure to Air Pollution, Smoking May Lead to Childhood Obesity: Study.

You will also need to make some lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of obesity and depression. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can go a long way in preventing as welll as dealing with this twin problem. Also, be sure to be alert of the symptoms so you can manage it before it manifests itself full-fledged in you!

