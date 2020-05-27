Is it Safe to Use Coconut Oil As a Lubricant During Sex and Masturbation? Pros and Cons You Must Consider!

Coconut oil (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Coconut oil has become a staple in kitchens and beauty cabinets. Because of its moisturising properties, the humble oil has also made its way to the bedroom. Did you know that many people use coconut oil as a lube during sex? If you are also one of those adventurous lots, you might want to consider the pros and cons of putting coconut oil on your private parts. Here's all you need to know about the safety and efficacy of using coconut oil as a lube during sex.

Check if You Are Allergic to Coconut Oil

Coconut allergies are rare, but it is possible. While it will not cause an anaphylactic reaction, it can cause rashes and blistering. So even if you bought the most natural coconut oil, it is crucial to do a patch test first. Then repeat the test on a small patch on your private area and see if you are allergic to it. Saliva as Lube for Penis During Masturbation: Can Spit Be Used as a Lubricant? Here's Are Other Alternatives You Can Use.

Your Skin Could be Sensitive to Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is clinically safe for skin. But the overgrowth of candida on the vagina can cause yeast infections. So if you are prone to yeast infections, proceed with caution while using coconut oil as lube. If it causes any irritation, discontinue the use. Coconut Oil as Lube for Masturbation: Is It Safe to Use This 'Natural Lubricant' During Self-Stimulation?

Coconut Oil is Not Safe to Use with Condoms

Coconut oil is not safe to use with most sex toys or condoms. It can decrease the strength of the condom b 90% by breaking down the integrity of the surfaces. You may only want to use coconut oil for toy-free masturbation, depending on how your body responds to it. Best Natural Plant-Based Lubes to Try During Your Next Sexual Encounter Which Are Safe for Your Vagina and Anal Sex.

The Antibacterial Properties May Disrupt Vaginal pH

While the antibacterial and antifungal properties may sound like a great thing, bacteria naturally live in the vagina and often promote vaginal health. With long-term use of coconut oil, the antibacterial properties can affect your vagina's pH balance and disrupt the natural bacteria.

Bottomline - Coconut oil as a lube may not be harmful, but if you begin to experience odour, discomfort or discharge when having sex, discontinue its use and choose a different lubricant.