Coconut Oil as Lube for Masturbation: Is It Safe to Use This 'Natural Lubricant' During Self-Stimulation?

Coconut Oil as Lube for Masturbation (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Lube has several benefits while it makes sexual intercourse really smooth and easy, it also helps to make your masturbation experience really fun. Some lubes also increase pleasure by increasing the level of sensitivity and enhance arousal. For women with vaginal dryness, lube is a blessing because it reduces friction and hence pain. However, when it comes to choosing the right lube many people opt for coconut oil considering it to be a natural form of lubricant and in turn be "healthier" for your body with no side effects. But is it actually safe to use coconut oil as lube? Saliva as Lube: Why You Should NEVER Use Spit as Lubricant During Sex like Porn Stars Do.

The natural oil definitely has tonnes of benefit associated with it but can it be used on your genitals as lube? Store-bought lube has been known to helo women who do not naturally produce enough lubrication due to ageing, medications, or even hormones. But if you are considering to use coconut oil as a natural, "chemical-free" alternative, you might want to think twice. Here are some reasons you must not use coconut oil as lubricant despite it being a healthy ingredient on its own:

There are no studies that prove that using coconut oil as lube is free from any harm to your vagina. On the other hand, store-bought lubes are crafted in a way to not harm your genitals plus are approved by the FDA. From Clitoral to Anal, Here Are the Types of Orgasms You Didn't Know Existed!

Coconut oil in the vagina may cause allergic reactions to some and cause symptoms like nausea, vomiting, hives, eczema, diarrhoea and anaphylaxis. If you see any of the symptoms please rush to a hospital.

There are chances of vaginal infections. Coconut oil can play with the pH level of your vagina. While coconut oil is alkaline, the vagina's normal pH is acidic. Using coconut oil as lube may cause yeast infections or other vaginal infections.

Lube comes in handy for women in their menopausal period. However, using other alternatives like toothpaste or different oils is not advised. There are a variety of lubes available in the market right from the oil-based ones to water-based ones, use what works for you!