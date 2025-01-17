New Delhi, January 17: Joint pain always lingers and increases especially during winter. The change in weather can trigger tendons, muscles and the surrounding tissue to expand and cause decreased mobility, stiffness and pain. There can be many factors leading to increased joint pain in winter. It can be a lack of exercise or thermal wear, but the joint pain in winter is a problem which resonated with many. Here are some of the ways through which you can reduce the joint pain. Natural Remedies for Arthritis: Here are Exercises Which Will Ease Joint Pain as well as Help in Weight Loss.

1. Consistent Body Temperature

Try to dress in layers when you go out and make sure to cover your cold sensitive areas. You can wear insulated gloves to keep your hands and fingers warm. A good boot will also help you in protecting you from cold.

2. Maintain weight

Even a small amount of weight gain, just five pounds, puts added stress on already painful joints. Hence, it's important to control your thirst for eating junk and focus on a healthy diet. It will also ensure your joints are getting the vitamins and minerals.

3. Hydration

Hydration is extremly important, especially during the dry winter months. Dehydration can cause increased sensitivity to aches and pains. It reduces joint fluid and lubrication leading to muscle cramping. Hence, it is important to always keep your fluid level high in the body.

4. Regular Exercise

Regular exercise builds up muscle and bone strength to help protect your joints. It also encourages better mobility by keeping your joints and muscles from becoming too stiff. Yoga, swimming and an exercise bike are great workouts that are easy on the joints. If you do exercise outdoors, be sure to dress appropriately and stretch afterwards.

5. Be Active

Be on alert when you feel joint pain. You should immediately use the heating pads if kept in the vicinity. Also, don't depend too much on it either. Try to take the necessary supplement only after consulting the doctor. Be open with your peers.