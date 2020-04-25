World Malaria Day 2020: Foods to Eat and Avoid by Patients Suffering From This Protozoa Disease

World Malaria Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World Malaria Day is annually celebrated on April 25. This day is observed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The main aim of WHO is to raise awareness of this disease and work towards decreasing the death rate caused by it. This year WHO is aggressively tackling the novel coronavirus while ensuring that other killer diseases, such as malaria, are not neglected. On World Malaria Day 2020, WHO joins the RBM Partnership to End Malaria in promoting 'Zero malaria starts with me', a grassroots campaign that aims to keep malaria high on the political agenda. Meanwhile, we have decided to share some diet tips for patients suffering from Malaria. On the occasion of World Malaria Day, 2020, we will tell you foods to eat and avoid while suffering from this protozoa disease. Malaria Prevention: 7 Home Remedies to Stay Safe from the Mosquito-Borne Disease.

Malaria is a protozoa disease, which is often transmitted by female Anopheline mosquito bites. The disease spread as mosquito transport the parasite from one infected human to another. These parasites then enter the bloodstream and thereby infects the red blood cells. There is no such specific diet for Malaria, however, it is important to eat nutritious food that can help in recovery. Especially foods which boost immunity should be given high weightage.

Foods to Eat While Suffering From Malaria

1. It is important to keep the body hydrated and filled with electrolytes that can help flush the parasites from the body quickly and also provide energy. Coconut water, fresh juices and boiled water should be taken in adequate quantity.

2. Eat fresh fruits and vegetables like oranges, berries, papaya, beetroot to name a few to strengthen up the immune system. These foods are rich in vitamin B and vitamin C antioxidant which fight against free radicals.

3. The antibiotic medicine can weaken up the body, therefore to regain strength, it is necessary to eat foods rich in carbohydrate and protein. Egg, chicken, lentils, rice, sprout, chappatis, dairy products are few food items which must be eaten to make the body strong.

4. Include omega 3 fatty acids like chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, avocado in your diet to reduce inflammation in the body.

Foods to Avoid While Suffering From Malaria

1. High fibre foods such as whole-grain cereals, green leafy vegetables, thick skin fruits should be avoided while suffering from this disease.

2. Fried foods, processed foods, junk foods, oily and spicy foods, a pickle that can cause heartburn, acidity should be a strict no while under Malaria treatment.

3. A person suffering from Malaria should also refrain from intake of tea, coffee, cocoa and other caffeinated beverages.

4. Also, very high-calorie food should be avoided, it is advised to eat more foods which are light on stomach and high on water content.

According to WHO's World malaria report 2019, there were no global gains in reducing new infections over the period 2014 to 2018. Also, there was no much reduction in the death rate from malaria in 2018 compared to the year before. Therefore, let us encourage people on World Malaria Day 2020 to take more precautionary steps to fight against this disease.